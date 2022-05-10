Bracket Set For WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

WWE has announced the bracket for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament which kicks off on tonight’s episode. The company announced the bracket on Tuesday afternoon, with the first round matches as follows:

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

The tournament starts tonight as part of the the following lineup for tonight’s show:

* Natalya vs. Cora Jade

* Alba Fyre Makes Her NXT Return

* Women’s Breakout Tournament Kicks Off

* Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo