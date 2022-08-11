wrestling / News

Brackets Revealed For AEW Trios Championship Tournament

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Trios Championship Tournament Image Credit: AEW

AEW has revealed the brackets for the Trios Championship Tournament that will conclude at All Out. The company announced the brackets on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which are as follows:

* Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
* Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, & Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & TBA
* House Of Black vs. Dark Order
* Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading