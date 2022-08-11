Brackets Revealed For AEW Trios Championship Tournament

AEW has revealed the brackets for the Trios Championship Tournament that will conclude at All Out. The company announced the brackets on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which are as follows:

* Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

* Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, & Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & TBA

* House Of Black vs. Dark Order

* Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

Who will team with the Young Bucks NEXT WEEK in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament when Dynamite is LIVE from Charleston, WV? Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/YOKvjSg43q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022