Brackets Announced For NXT Women’s Title Tournament

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Women's Title Tournament Image Credit: WWE

The competitors and brackets have been announced for the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. The brackets were announced per a tweet from 98.5 The Sports Hub, which the NXT account retweeted; you can check them out below.

The brackets for the tournament are:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James
* Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

The tournament will conclude at NXT Battleground on May 28th.

