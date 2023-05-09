Brackets Announced For NXT Women’s Title Tournament

The competitors and brackets have been announced for the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. The brackets were announced per a tweet from 98.5 The Sports Hub, which the NXT account retweeted; you can check them out below.

The brackets for the tournament are:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James

* Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

The tournament will conclude at NXT Battleground on May 28th.