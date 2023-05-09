wrestling / News
Brackets Announced For NXT Women’s Title Tournament
The competitors and brackets have been announced for the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. The brackets were announced per a tweet from 98.5 The Sports Hub, which the NXT account retweeted; you can check them out below.
The brackets for the tournament are:
* Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James
* Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade
The tournament will conclude at NXT Battleground on May 28th.
Here is the bracket for the upcoming @WWENXT Women's Championship Tournament with the Finals to be held at @TsongasCenter on May 28th in Lowell, MA. @tiffstrattonwwe v @gigidolin_wwe@jacyjaynewwe v @roxanne_wwe @Real_Valkyria v @kianajames_wwe @CoraJadeWWE v @FallonHenleyWWE pic.twitter.com/oU89ZlSJo5
— 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) May 9, 2023
