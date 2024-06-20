Brackets For Men’s And Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments Revealed On AEW Dynamite

AEW revealed the brackets for the men’s & women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show. You can see the brackets below.

Tonight’s show saw Kris Statlander advance to the second round with a win over Nyla Rose, while PAC advanced in the men’s tournament by defeating Claudio Castagnoli.

The 2024 Owen Hart Men's Tournament is FIRE!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/JDNy0YTNHm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 20, 2024