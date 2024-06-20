wrestling / News
Brackets For Men’s And Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments Revealed On AEW Dynamite
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
AEW revealed the brackets for the men’s & women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show. You can see the brackets below.
Tonight’s show saw Kris Statlander advance to the second round with a win over Nyla Rose, while PAC advanced in the men’s tournament by defeating Claudio Castagnoli.
The 2024 Owen Hart Men's Tournament is FIRE!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/JDNy0YTNHm
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 20, 2024
Women's Owen Hart Tournament bracket.
Who you got?
My pick is Mariah May to win. In the finals, I wanna see Mariah May vs Willow Nightingale. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CJyPUb8tFu
— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut