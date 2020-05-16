wrestling / News

Brackets Revealed For Intercontinental Title Tournament

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Intercontinental Title Tournament

WWE has unveiled the brackets for the WWE Intercontinental Title Tournament that kicked off on Smackdown. You can see the full brackets below, which have the following first-round matches:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
* Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* King Corbin vs. Elias

The tournament is crowning a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title due to his being unable to compete.

