Brackets Revealed For This Year’s New Japan Cup

NJPW has revealed the brackets for this year’s New Japan Cup, which will begin on March 7 and end on March 20. There will be 24 wrestlers, with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP World Championship at Sakura Genesis on April 5. Hirooki Goto is the current champion. The first round matches include:

March 7: Korakuen Hall Yota Tsuji (4th entry, 2nd consecutive. 2024 winner, IWGP Global heavyweight Champion) vs EVIL (9th entry, 7th consecutive. 2020 winner) Winner to face: David Finlay (4th entry, 3rd consecutive. Career best: 2023 Finalist) Yuya Uemura (3rd entry, 2nd consecutive. Career best: first round) vs SANADA (9th entry, 9th consecutive. 2023 winner) Winner to face: YOSHI-HASHI (12th entry, 11th consecutive. Career best: quarterfinalist (2019, 2020)) March 8: Korakuen Hall Ryohei Oiwa (2nd entry, 1st in three years) vs Chase Owens (6th entry, 5th consecutive. Career best: 3rd round (2022)) Winner to face: Zack Sabre Jr. (8th entry, 8th consecutive. 2018, 2022 winner) Gabe Kidd (4th entry, 2nd consecutive. NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Career best: 2nd round (2024)) vs Ren Narita (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive. Career best: 2024 quarterfinalist) Winner to face: Taichi (8th entry, 8th consecutive. Career best: 2020 quarterfinalist) March 9: Amagasaki El Phantasmo (4th entry, 4th consecutive. NJPW World TV Champion. Career best: second round (2024)) vs Great-O-Khan (5th entry, 5th consecutive. Career best: third round (2022)) Winner to face: Shota Umino (4th entry 3rd consecutive. Career best: 2023 quarterfinalist) Callum Newman (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) vs Tetsuya Naito (13th entry, 5th consecutive. IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2016 winner) Winner to face: Jeff Cobb (5th entry, 5th consecutive. Career best: 2022 quarterfinalist) Tomohiro Ishii (17th entry, 10th consecutive. Career best: 2019 semifinalist) vs Drilla Moloney (debut entry) Winner to face: TJP (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) Boltin Oleg (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) vs Bad Luck Fale (9th entry, first in three years. Career best: 2014, 2017 finalist) Winner to face: Shingo Takagi (6th entry, 6th consecutive. Career best: 2021 finalist)