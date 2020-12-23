Brackets Revealed For Super X-Cup at Impact Hard to Kill

The Super X-Cup returns at Impact Hard to Kill, and the brackets were revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During Tuesday night’s “Best Of 2020” episode, it was announced that the following first-round matches are set:

* Austin vs. Suicide

* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

* Crazzy Steve vs. Jake Lamarr

* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro

Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th live on PPV.