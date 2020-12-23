wrestling / News
Brackets Revealed For Super X-Cup at Impact Hard to Kill
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
The Super X-Cup returns at Impact Hard to Kill, and the brackets were revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During Tuesday night’s “Best Of 2020” episode, it was announced that the following first-round matches are set:
* Austin vs. Suicide
* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
* Crazzy Steve vs. Jake Lamarr
* Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro
Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th live on PPV.
BREAKING: The full brackets for the 2021 Super X-Cup at #Genesis have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/PwCwMvIJjG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy on His 2002 Ladder Match With The Undertaker, How Much Undertaker Helped Him
- EC3 On Changing His Character From Impact to NXT, Being Inspired By American Psycho, Keeping His Name
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match