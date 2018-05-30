Brackets Revealed For WWE UK Championship Tournament

– WWE has announced the brackets for the upcoming WWE UK Championship tournament, which takes place next month. You can see video below of Cathy Kelley announcing the brackets for the tournament. The first round kicks off the tournament on June 8th, 9th and 10th in Derby. The remainder of the tourney will tape on June 19th in London, with the winner facing Pete Dunne for the title on June 19th.

The first round matches are as follows:

Left Side, First Round

* Zack Gibson vs. Amir Jordan

* Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. James Drake

* Tyson T-Bone vs. Jordan Devlin

* Tucker vs. Joe Coffey

* Dave Mastiff vs. Kenny Williams

* Ligero vs. Travis Banks

* Ashton Smith vs. Joseph Conners