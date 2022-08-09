wrestling / News
Brackets Revealed For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
August 8, 2022
WWE announced the brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the announcement of the brackets for the tournament, with the first match taking place tonight.
The brackets include teams from Raw, Smackdown, and one from NXT as well in Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. You can see them below:
* Tamina & Dana Brooke vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
* Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop
* Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi
* Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark
Tamia and Brooke vs. Kai and SKY is taking place on tonight’s show.
