Brackets Set For WWE World Cup

– WWE announced the brackets for the WWE World Cup on Raw. You can see the brackets below, which feature two Raw matchups and two Smackdown matchups in the first round. Seth Rollins will face Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle battles Dolph Ziggler on the Raw side. Meanwhile, Smackdown features Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton.

The winner of the one-night tournament wins the World Cup trophy. The tournament takes place at Crown Jewel on Friday.