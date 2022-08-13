Updated Brackets For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Following Smackdown

The brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament are updated following this week’s Smackdown. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah advanced in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Xia Li and Shotzi. You can see the updated brackets for the show below:

First Round

* Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

* Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark vs. Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler

Semifinals

* IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. TBD

* Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. TBD