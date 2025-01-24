Brad Baylor Discusses What He’s Learned Through WWE ID Program

Brad Baylor is a member of the WWE ID program and he recently reflected on what he’s learned so far. Baylor was announced as part of the program in November and he spoke about the experience so far with The Last Word On Sports. You can see some highlights below:

On what he’ll most take away from the program: “I think, overall, just learning is what I’m going to take away from the most.”

On learning from William Regal: “Making the little things mean the most is something I’ve learned that has stuck with me and that I can apply to everything in wrestling. I think that’s the most valuable piece of information I’ve learned because it’s so broad. It’s not one specific thing; it goes with everything.”