Brain Cage Teases Match With Kenny Omega

In a post on Twitter, Brian Cage teased a match between himself and AEW star Kenny Omega. He posted a photo of the two together and asked fans who they thought would win. They were both at AAA Triplemania Regia. With fans calling it ‘Terminator vs. Terminator’, Omega posted a gif from Terminator 2: Judgment Day in response.

Cage wrote: “Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon?”