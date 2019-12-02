wrestling / News
Brain Cage Teases Match With Kenny Omega
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Brian Cage teased a match between himself and AEW star Kenny Omega. He posted a photo of the two together and asked fans who they thought would win. They were both at AAA Triplemania Regia. With fans calling it ‘Terminator vs. Terminator’, Omega posted a gif from Terminator 2: Judgment Day in response.
Cage wrote: “Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon?”
Who you got? Where do you want to see it? Why and how soon? pic.twitter.com/ia59pKAg0C
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) December 2, 2019
https://t.co/LwAdXwObrG pic.twitter.com/LlIjPhxjsb
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 2, 2019
