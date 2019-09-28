Various News: Brandi Rhodes Gets Her Own DC Comics Art, NWA Teases New Title, New Alicia Atout Vlog

– As we previously reported, AEW teamed with DC Comics to do comic-styled artwork for their wrestlers. AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes is the latest to get her own image, which AEW shared on Twitter.

– NWA has tweeted a new image of what appears to be a title with the words “coming soon.” It’s rumored that this will be a new NWA Television title. NWA will hold TV tapings early next week on Monday and Tuesday in Atlanta.

– AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout has posted a new vlog online. It features Rosa Mendes, Nigel McGuinness, Elijah Burke, and Renee Michelle.