With Brand-to-Brand Invitational Back On, Champions vs. Champions Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw
The WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitational is apparently a thing again, and that means we’ll have a champions vs. champions match on next week’s Raw. On tonight’s show, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro came out with WWE acknowledging that they were appearing under Brand-to-Brand Invitational rules. They proceeded to challenge The Street Profits to a champions vs. champions match next week.
The Brand-to-Brand Invitational was announced in May and allows stars to appear on their competing brand four times a year. The Invitational hasn’t been mentioned in several months, last being utilized by Charlotte Flair for her second crossover appearance on the May 22nd episode of Smackdown.
Also set for next week is a Raw Women’s Championship in which Asuka will defend the title against Mickie James.
