Brandi Lauren Discusses Using The Undertaker As Inspiration For Undead Bridesmaid Character In Impact

Brandi Lauren recently participated in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, and she discussed a variety of topics, including using The Undertaker as inspiration for her undead bridesmaid character in Impact, wrestlers who have influenced her the most, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brandi Lauren on using The Undertaker as inspiration for her undead bridesmaid character in Impact: “That was so fun. You would think, creatively, that would be a hard match, but honestly, just the ideas…Rosemary, she’s so creative. I was still having a hard time adjusting to it. I had been doing so much research. I was watching a lot of Undertaker when he first debuted, trying to inspire me for the character. It was really fun because she has so many ideas. She understood how I felt about my character and it was overall a really fun match. There was that cool moment when she sat up.”

On wrestlers who have influenced her the most: “I really look up to Serena Deeb. Technical wrestling, she is by far the best female technical wrestler out there. I look up a lot to Sumie Sakai, she’s great, I want to wrestle her so bad. Shotzi, of course, who is a complete badass and will do anything for the sake of entertainment. I didn’t grow up up watching wrestling, so all of these women, I learned to appreciate as I started watching it.”