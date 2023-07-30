Brandi Rhodes Names 10 Wrestlers She Never Got to Face But Wanted To

Brandi Rhodes has been out of the ring for a while now, but she recently named 10 stars she would have loved to face. The AEW and WWE alumna posted to her Twitter account to note the list, writing:

“I rarely tweet about wrestling these days…but here are 10 people I never wrestled but really wanted to. 1) Becky Lynch

2) Bayley

3) Bianca Belair

4) Maki Itoh

5) Kylie Rae

6) Madusa

7) Mickie James

8) Lita

9) Stephanie McMahon

10) Serena Deeb Which would have been most fun?”

Rhodes’ last match was back on the January 31st, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation where she faced KiLynn King. She has since left AEW and has trained at the WWE Performance Center, but has said that an in-ring return is unlikely.