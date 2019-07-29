wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Addresses Negativity on Social Media, Says She Gets Daily Death Threats

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Brandi Rhodes is a little tired of the death threats and other negativity she receives and sees other people receive on social media, and decided to speak up about it. The AEW Chief Brand Officer posted a series of tweets to talk about how much negativity she sees on a regular basis, noting that she’s received death threats and hate on a daily basis. Rhodes noted that this is the same for any public figure with a “Verified” check mark by their name. You can see her posts below.

Rather predictably, a Twitter user tried to turn it back on her, saying, “I’m sorry but you are the same person who does the same thing?” Rhodes also responded to that:

