Brandi Rhodes Addresses Negativity on Social Media, Says She Gets Daily Death Threats

– Brandi Rhodes is a little tired of the death threats and other negativity she receives and sees other people receive on social media, and decided to speak up about it. The AEW Chief Brand Officer posted a series of tweets to talk about how much negativity she sees on a regular basis, noting that she’s received death threats and hate on a daily basis. Rhodes noted that this is the same for any public figure with a “Verified” check mark by their name. You can see her posts below.

Rather predictably, a Twitter user tried to turn it back on her, saying, “I’m sorry but you are the same person who does the same thing?” Rhodes also responded to that:

The climate of hate is SO strong. It’s so sad. Social media is just flooded with hate and people wishing others would fail, die or likely both. Scary how bitter people have become to spew such vile things. I feel bad and sad for humanity. Disappointing world to be apart of. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

I get death threats and hate spewed at me daily. I’m not alone. If you have a blue check you are just preyed upon for no reason. You can’t even defend yourself because “you’re better than that”. Better than everyone?! Is that why we are treated this way? — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019

And people feel okay with themselves at the end of the day. You’re sad, bitter and angry at all of the wrong people. People you’ve never met. Never had a conversation with. You hate us and wish we would die. How embarrassing that must be to know how shallow and selfish you are. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 28, 2019