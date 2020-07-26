Brandi Rhodes on What She’s Done as AEW CBO in 2020, Cody Responds

Brandi Rhodes has had a busy 2020 as the Chief Brand Officer of AEW, and she took a moment to show exactly how busy on Sunday. Rhodes posted to Twitter noting that in her work as CBO, she’s made AEW the first wrestling brand to adapt sensory inclusion through Kulture City, been a keynote speaker at the National Association of Television Program Executives event, created the “Real/Different” commercial, spearheaded the AEW Heels program and came up with the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Cody replied to the tweet praising his wife’s work; you can see both posts below.