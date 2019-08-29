Brandi Rhodes Thinks AEW Is Ready to be on the Road Every Week, on Diversity of Women’s Division

– Bleacher Report recently interviewed AEW executive Brandi Rhodes this week ahead of AEW All Out. You can check out some highlights below.

Brandi Rhodes on if AEW is ready to handle being on the road for weekly TV and events: “Yeah, I think we’re ready. Being on the road every week is not new to me. I’ve had a little bit of a reprieve actually, so it’s kind of welcome to be traveling again so frequently and able to be fully engrained in the work and busy, busy, busy. We’re all looking forward to it on our end. It’s actually a little bit lighter a schedule than we’re used to, so it’s going to be very nice.”

Rhodes on diversity of AEW’s women’s division: “One of the best things about our division is that it’s so very diverse. We have a lot of female wrestlers who bring a lot of different things to the table. I think you’re right that a lot of the Joshi talent hasn’t been seen before, so it’s great to have them on board to show people what they can do. They’ll be mixing with people like Allie and Brit, who have been on the indy scene for awhile but haven’t really broken through, either. I think it’s going be a nice mix no matter what you like.”

“There are a lot of fans who really like that high-flying, fast-moving, hard-hitting action. And there are some people who really love to be fully invested in the character work of someone and wondering what’s going to happen next in the story and where it’s going to go. That’s the beauty of what we’re doing. There’s no box that anyone is going to be forced into. They are allowed to be authentically who they are and that will be a recipe for success.”

Brandi Rhodes on the women in the Casino Battle Royale: “Most of the women you’ll see at the Casino Battle Royal are non-active members of our roster. As I’ve mentioned on the Road to All Out, we don’t have 21 women on the roster and the match requires 21 women. So, this is an opportunity for a lot of these women to get in front of a larger audience. Maybe an opportunity most of them have never had, or at least not in a long time. Right now, most of these women aren’t actively members of the AEW roster. But that doesn’t mean they won’t continue to work with us.”