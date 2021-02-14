Brandi Rhodes On State Of AEW Women’s Division, Upcoming Tournament, Juggling AEW Roles

In a recent interview on The Hot Tag with Izzy, Brandi Rhodes discussed juggling multiple roles for AEW, the state of the AEW women’s division, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Brandi Rhodes on challenges of juggling multiple roles for AEW: “It’s definitely a delicate balance. I think a lot of people have no idea what my role is as Chief Brand Officer. It’s like the catch-all role to a lot of people, like if something went wrong, it must have been the Chief Brand Officer’s fault. To most people, I’m just like the catch-all for a lot of the nonsense and the complaints they have. In reality, it’s a really, really strenuous job. We work with everything from PR, every day communicating with the media, partnerships, and sponsorships like KultureCity and the things we do with the Special Olympics and Code.org. Things like that people have been seeing popping up.

“State Farm – a lot of the stuff that we do with them, I’m on board for that, and then I’m also on board for a little bit of marketing initiatives, more kind of like the day to day. Not so much, this one’s going to hurt people, and not the action figures. So, as much as I would love to say that I got Lil’ Bran-Bran – that was part of what I would say when I was working with Lil’ Bran-Bran – that’s not true. Jazwares did that, not me. But in these other areas, it’s a lot of plates that are spinning.”

On the state of the AEW women’s roster and the upcoming tournament: “We have a lot of really great girls that come in and perform on AEW Dark all the time. We’re very lucky to have a lot of fun, new talents coming in. But I think right now, it’s not an urgent thing needing to sign new people. I’m not the only set of eyes here either. There are a lot of people who notice different people, especially when it comes to women. Sometimes, people think I’m holding this crystal ball. I didn’t even know until we announced it that we were gonna do a women’s tournament coming up. I’m very happy about that and that’s very good, but that’s not me. So, there’s a lot of different ways to be seen here. I’m always impressed with a lot of the ladies that come on and do Dark, and I’m sure I’ll be impressed with all the women that compete in the tournament. I’m really just rooting for all of them to have an excellent tournament there and continue to elevate the importance of the women’s championship.”

