Brandi Rhodes Announces She Won’t Be At Jericho Cruise

Brandi Rhodes announced via Twitter that she will not be able to make it to Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave cruise, revealing that her passport was stolen. She ended up deleting her original tweet but did tweet in response to a fan, as well as tweeting about rude responses to her original tweet.

I wasn’t scheduled to be on the cruise the entire time, I have to get back to the states to deliver an important keynote, which means an international flight. Not possible. — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020