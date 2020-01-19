wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Announces She Won’t Be At Jericho Cruise

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Fight For the Fallen Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes announced via Twitter that she will not be able to make it to Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave cruise, revealing that her passport was stolen. She ended up deleting her original tweet but did tweet in response to a fan, as well as tweeting about rude responses to her original tweet.

