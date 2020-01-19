wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Announces She Won’t Be At Jericho Cruise
January 19, 2020 | Posted by
Brandi Rhodes announced via Twitter that she will not be able to make it to Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave cruise, revealing that her passport was stolen. She ended up deleting her original tweet but did tweet in response to a fan, as well as tweeting about rude responses to her original tweet.
I wasn’t scheduled to be on the cruise the entire time, I have to get back to the states to deliver an important keynote, which means an international flight. Not possible.
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020
Stand up human beings right here. pic.twitter.com/zEps7Xt2ZG
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020
