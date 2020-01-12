Various News: Brandi Rhodes Apologizes To Excalibur, Football Player Has Rock-Inspired Cleats, Danhausen Wants To Face Scott Steiner

– After antagonizing him on commentary during this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brandi Rhodes apologized to Excalibur on Twitter. While he thought the timing was suspect, he accepted her apology.

Brandi wrote: “I’d like to issue a formal apology to the commentator I called Xzibit this week. I knew what I was doing and it wasn’t very nice. As a former interviewer and announcer, I am better than taking cheap shots as such. I’m very sorry. It won’t happen again, Expedition.”

Excalibur replied: “Thank you Brandi. Interesting that this came right after that email we all got from HR, but I’ll chalk that up to coincidence.”

She said: “Oh THATS your name! Gee whiz…I think I’ve got it now.”

– George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers revealed that he had cleats inspired by the Rock.

Yeah the Niners play my Vikings today but that couldn’t stop me from lacing my man @gkittle46 with these custom cleats inspired by @TheRock. If you understand the mutual love of wrestling me and #85 have you know how these were meant to happen eventually. pic.twitter.com/oxLt5Zq5vk — Mache- the guy who does the art on the shoes. (@MACHE275) January 11, 2020

– Danhaunsen revealed that he wants a match with Scott Steiner.