– Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will be making a rare appearance next month at WrestleCon. The convention announced that she’ll be appearing at WrestleCon: Destination Detroit on Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Ticket information and details are also available RIGHT HERE.

Here are some of the other guests also announced for Destination Detroit on August 4 and 5:

* Sting

* Nailz

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Sgt. Slaughter

* The Boogeyman

* Irwin R. Shyster aka Mike Rotunda

* Lex Luger

* Ron Simmons

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Zach Gowen