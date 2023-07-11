wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Appearing at WrestleCon: Destination Detroit on August 5

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Brandi Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will be making a rare appearance next month at WrestleCon. The convention announced that she’ll be appearing at WrestleCon: Destination Detroit on Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Ticket information and details are also available RIGHT HERE.

Here are some of the other guests also announced for Destination Detroit on August 4 and 5:

* Sting
* Nailz
* The Honky Tonk Man
* Sgt. Slaughter
* The Boogeyman
* Irwin R. Shyster aka Mike Rotunda
* Lex Luger
* Ron Simmons
* Ted DiBiase Sr.
* Zach Gowen

