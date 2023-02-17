Brandi Rhodes Set For Charity Signing At WrestleCon

Brandi Rhodes is set to do a signing to benefit charity at WrestleCon 2023. Rhodes took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she will be doing a signing to benefit the foundation, as you can see below.

Brandi wrote:

“After 2 years (or maybe more) I’m finally coming out to sign for The Dusty Rhodes Foundation. I don’t anticipate another wrestling signing in my future so PLEASE bring me whatever you would like signed, especially those sweet Lil’ Bran Bran dolls”