Brandi Rhodes Cites Ratings for AEW Dynamite Segment for Fans Claiming She Has ‘Go Away Heat’

– AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes had a bucket of cold water to dump on her haters yesterday via Twitter. She shared a graphic with a chart showing the numbers for her segment on AEW Dynamite last week featuring her and Men of the Year’s Dan Lambert, and the ratings and viewership number for the segment looked to be quite strong.

The segment set up Ethan Page’s TNT title matchup with Cody Rhodes on last week’s edition of Rampage. Lambert started insulting both Cody and Brandi, which eventually brought out Brandi Rhodes to trade insults with Lambert. Brandi called Lambert a “bobble-headed, ugly ass, less talented version of Paul Heyman.”

In the caption for the tweet, Brandi wrote, “High point of the show. Consistently. If that’s go away heat, then the whole rosters lookin for that same smoke.” You can check out her tweet below: