Brandi Rhodes & Cody Rhodes To Be Part of WAGS Atlanta Cast

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Brandi Rhodes, along with husband Cody Rhodes, will be part of the cast for the upcoming WAGS spinoff on E! Network that will be set in Atlanta. The show is expected to premiere this fall.

Brandi’s storyline on the show will feature a look at her wrestling career, including footage of her ROH match against Kelly Klein at Atlanta’s Center Stage. Brandi has noted in the past that she is filming a TV show in Atlanta, and that part of the reason she left Impact Wrestling was because they required a clause in her contract that would have prevented her from being on the show.

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) is currently part of the cast for the original WAGS.