Brandi Rhodes Joins Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40 Night Two Entrance

Brandi Rhodes made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 Night Two tonight, taking part in the Cody Rhodes entrance before the main event between Cody and Roman Reigns. She appeared with Cody at the top of the ramp and exited before he walked down the ramp.

Brandi was last on WWE TV at WrestleMania 38 when Cody made his WWE return.

Highlights of her appearance, and Cody’s full entrance, are below.