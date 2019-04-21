wrestling / News
Various News: Brandi Rhodes Comments On Cody vs. Dustin Match, WrestlePro Alaska Show Has Big Advance, DC Comics Cancels Lucha Libre Action Figures
– Brandi Rhodes wrote the following about the Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes match announced for AEW Double or Nothing:
Finish it. https://t.co/0iavKsQMzh
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 20, 2019
– WrestlePro has an advance of over 1,200 people for their debut in Alaska tonight.
– DC Comics told retailers this weekend that they are not going forward with their lucha libre superhero action figure line.
