Brandi Rhodes Deactivates Twitter Account
August 6, 2020
Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account, at least for the time being. As Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy noted on Twitter, Rhodes’ account is no longer active.
While the reason for the move is not clear, several people on Twitter noted that Rhodes was being heavily criticized over the new AEW Heels membership platform for female fans as well as the relative lack of women’s wrestling on AEW right now.
Per Twitter guidelines, when you deactivate your Twitter account you have 30 days in which you can reactivate it before Twitter purges your data.
Brandi Rhodes seems to have deactivated her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/YjVVamjvt7
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 7, 2020
