Brandi Rhodes Dealing With Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

In an interview with US Weekly, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she has been dealing with postpartum depression and anxiety after giving birth to her daughter earlier this year. Back in June, she and Cody welcomed Liberty Iris Runnels into the world. Here are highlights:

On realizing she had depression after pregnancy: “I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure.’ I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time.”

On reaching out for help: “It’s good to just talk about things. There’s no shame in things changing in your life, and it happens. I feel like I was probably the least likely candidate to feel anything like that because I’m always so busy and so on the go, I kind of just don’t have time for my emotions.”

On the feelings she’s had after the birth: “[You’re] so honed in and focused on this one little person who can’t do anything for themselves. You feel like you’re the only person in the world that can do what they need yet.”

She also noted that Cody has been “very calm” during everything.