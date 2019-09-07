Brandi Rhodes Denies She’s in the AEW Women’s Championship Picture

– Despite what some may think, Brandi Rhodes doesn’t see herself as a top contender for the AEW Women’s Championship once it gets decided. Rhodes posted to Twitter on Friday night in the wake of fans who have apparently been tweeting her saying that she’s in the mix for a title shot despite her loss in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

The AEW Women’s Championship will be decided on AEW on TNT’s debut on October 2nd between Nyla Rose, who won the Casino Battle Royale, and Riho.