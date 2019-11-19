Brandi Rhodes Denies Bullying Kylie Rae Out of AEW on Twitter

– Last night on Twitter, AEW executive Brandi Rhodes responded to a Twitter user who asked her about a rumor regarding Kyle Rae’s mysterious exit from the promotion earlier this year. Following AEW All Out, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Kylie Rae had asked from her release from the promotion, which was granted, and the split was said to be “amicable.”

More recently, Kyle Rae did return to the ring and has worked a number of promotions recently, including Black Label Pro and Impact Wrestling. She also returned to social media after a period of absence.

Regarding the Twitter exchange, a user tweeted to Brandi Rhodes, “Did you bully Kylie out of AEW because that’s What literally everyone seems to say in private?” Brandi Rhodes later responded, “No. If that were true ‘literally everyone’ would be saying it in public.” You can see that exchange below.

Additionally, Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp commented on the story, noting that the outlet spoke to “no less than two dozen wrestlers” regarding Kylie Rae’s mysterious exit from AEW, and there were various versions of the story that came from “multiple stories.” Sapp added in a video that there were “four or five prevalent stories, maybe up to about six by the time fall rolled around, that were backed up by people that were close to AEW or Kylie Rae, but none of them went together.” Per Fightful, the rumor that Brandi Rhodes addressed on Twitter was one of those stories.

Fightful did not run with the story previously because it was unfounded, and Brandi did not acknowledge this particular rumor on the record until now. The Fightful report added that it’s not still not known exactly why Kylie Rae left the company. Also, Kylie Rae hasn’t responded to requests for interviews or spoken on the record regarding her AEW exit.