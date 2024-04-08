wrestling / News
WWE News: Brandi Rhodes Thanks WWE Universe After Wrestlemania, Drew McIntyre Reacts To Loss, Live Edition of The Pat McAfee Show From WWE World
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes thanked WWE fans after appearing at last night’s Wrestlemania 40.
She wrote: “Thank you WWE Universe. You have no idea how that felt.”
Thank you WWE Universe ❤️ you have no idea how that felt. https://t.co/7sd1yYfK1l
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 8, 2024
– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre only had one word to sum up how he felt about CM Punk costing him his World Heavyweight title at the event.
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2024
– The live edition of the Pat McAfee Show from WWE World is now available.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Cody Rhodes On Sharing His WrestleMania Celebration With Friends & Family, If It Was a Callback To Dusty Rhodes
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage