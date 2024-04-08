WWE News: Brandi Rhodes Thanks WWE Universe After Wrestlemania, Drew McIntyre Reacts To Loss, Live Edition of The Pat McAfee Show From WWE World

– In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes thanked WWE fans after appearing at last night’s Wrestlemania 40.

She wrote: “Thank you WWE Universe. You have no idea how that felt.”

Thank you WWE Universe ❤️ you have no idea how that felt. https://t.co/7sd1yYfK1l — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 8, 2024

– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre only had one word to sum up how he felt about CM Punk costing him his World Heavyweight title at the event.

– The live edition of the Pat McAfee Show from WWE World is now available.