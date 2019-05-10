wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Featured in New Muscle & Fitness Magazine
AEW’s Brandi Rhodes is profiled in the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness. Rhodes and AEW posted to Twitter to comment on the feature article, which profiles Rhodes as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and sees her laying out her goals for the company. You can see the posts below.
The new issue also includes an article about workout routines from The Rock and Batista. Start your “Rock and Batista to AEW confirmed!” comments here, folks (kidding, kidding!).
In the company of Arnold!! thank you so much to @muscle_fitness for the feature and write up! Pick your copy up today! #Elite #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/BPH7rvDpgG
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 10, 2019
Pick up the latest issue of @muscle_fitness to check out a feature and write up on #AEW's #ChiefBrandOfficer @TheBrandiRhodes ! #Elite #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/1DOWmHNPIQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match
- Jim Ross Talks About the Vince McMahon No Sneezing Rule, Why He Missed the Curtain Call at MSG