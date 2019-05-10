wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Featured in New Muscle & Fitness Magazine

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brandi Rhodes

AEW’s Brandi Rhodes is profiled in the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness. Rhodes and AEW posted to Twitter to comment on the feature article, which profiles Rhodes as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and sees her laying out her goals for the company. You can see the posts below.

The new issue also includes an article about workout routines from The Rock and Batista. Start your “Rock and Batista to AEW confirmed!” comments here, folks (kidding, kidding!).

