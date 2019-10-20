Brandi Rhodes on Having an Open Mind for the AEW Women’s Division, Says She Doesn’t ‘Have Any Blinders On’ for Female Wrestlers

– Still Real To Us recently interviewed AEW executive Brandi Rhodes earlier this month at the New York Comic-Con. Below are some highlights.

Rhodes on not having any blinders on for female wrestlers: “As far as representation goes, what I’m looking at, when it comes to female wrestlers in particular; I don’t have any blinders on. So, what I’m looking for is something wrestling-wise. Something that really gets people excited.”

Brandi Rhodes on Sadie Gibbs: “In the case of Sadie Gibbs, fans were going, ‘Have you seen Sadie Gibbs?’ I’m like, ‘Who the hell is Sadie Gibbs?’ I looked into her work, and went, ‘Wow, this is why these people are so into her.’ She’s very talented. Never mind she’s in England, never mind she’s never been on television before—this is something that people want to see.”

Brandi on Riho: “It’s the same with everyone. With Riho, she doesn’t speak English. Is that something that’s going to keep us from having her on our roster? No! She’s incredible. She’s got incredible heart, and very, very talented in that ring in many different ways. The women are very good. You gotta give it to them. You gotta give them that spotlight. You gotta give them those spots. As long as they continue to deliver in these ways, they deserve the spots they are being given.”

Brandi on having an open mind on the future of the women’s division: “I think the answer is to not be looking for anything. It comes down to having an open mind to questions like, ‘What makes me excited? What do I see that fans are feeling excited about which ultimately makes me excited?’ When I show [the footage] to the rest of the guys, they go, ‘Whoah! Cool.’”

Brandi Rhodes on Aubrey Edwards: “Everybody wants Aubrey all of the time. If I’m having a match, I go, ‘I want Aubrey.’ I just do. I feel great with her because she helps with everything. She knows the story. She’s so into the match. She’s a saint.”