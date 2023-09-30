Brandi Rhodes on Getting Her Start With Ring Announcing in WWE

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, Brandi Rhodes discussed how she started ring announcing on a whim in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brandi Rhodes on wanting to try ring announcing: “I poked somebody and was like, ‘What’s ring announcing?’ They were like, ‘Oh, it’s really annoying — you have to get into the ring and it’s really nerve-wracking; you have to remember all these things.’ I was like, ‘I’d like to try it.’

On getting called to do ring announcing for Raw: “I got called up on the road two weeks after that, so I was in FCW for I think a month. And then I got called up on the road and I was fully announcing. When I got called to TV, it was a Raw. I had no idea what I was going to be doing, because I had been working there so short. I was like, ‘Please, God — don’t be wrestling,’ because I barely knew how to take a bump.”