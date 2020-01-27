wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Has First Therapy Session in AEW Video
AEW has released a new video of Brandi Rhodes’ first therapy session. You can see it below. Brandi says in the video that Cody asked her to come because he’s worried about her, and when asked denies that she had a head injury at work before the video cuts to her suffering exactly that from the Cody vs. Sammy Guevara match on the first episode of Dynamite. The therapist then asks about the Nightmare Collective and Brandi talks about Awesome Kong, Mel, and Luther. The therapist suggests that the group is a cult, which sets Brandi off.
The therapist then suggests that Brandi has created an alter ego to help cope with the fact that people don’t like her. Brandi says she “nailed it” and that she doesn’t have to be “this person.” She says they’ve made progress and that there’s nothing wrong with her, heading out of the session.
