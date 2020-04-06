Brandi Rhodes On The One Hesitation She Had in Becoming AEW’s CBO, Recalls First Hearing About and Meeting Tony Khan

Brandi Rhodes appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and discussed the early days of AEW and the one concern she had about taking the role of Chief Brand Officer. Rhodes was one of the early executive announcements for AEW and she talked about being worried that people would complain that she only got the job because she was married to Cody (which is definitely a thing that happened).

Rhodes also talked about her first time hearing about and then meeting Tony Khan and how he surprised her by knowing so much about her. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On when the idea of AEW first came into their lives: “Yeah, yes. So it seemed like it kind of just overnight, the sparks started with Cody with talking to The Young Bucks about some guy named Tony Khan. And you know, I’d heard a lot of names float in and out for a while, and Tony Khan just kept sticking. So I was kind of intrigued and interested, and I looked in to Tony and found out that he’s a legitimate person. He’s not just a concept. [laughs] So then you know, I became pretty interested in, ‘Okay well, if this is something that’s real, then what are — I want to meet this person. What are the next steps?”

On meeting Khan: “I was actually the first person to have a meeting with Tony. It great. It was a bit [Khan’s approach], and it was a wonderful bit. Because I was prepared for a meeting in which I would have to be selling myself to somebody, and having to say, ‘Okay these are all my strengths. This is what I do, this is what I’m thinking about, this is how I can help pull all of these things together.’ And oh, when we sat down, he told me everything about myself since I was 17, and it was all right. So then I was just like, ‘Cool, you wanna get a drink then? Because you got this wrapped up.'”

On if she had any hesitation about being AEW’s Chief Brand Officer: “Right. I mean, the only hesitation I ever had was the hesitation that a lot of women are made to have in positions like this. Which is that people would say, ‘Well, the only reason you’re doing this job is because who you’re married to.’ That obviously happened, I’m still alive and I still have the job, so it didn’t really hurt. But yeah, that’s the natural thing is you know, you don’t want to do something great for yourself and then get get a lot of backlash for accepting an opportunity that was good for you.”

On if it’s tough to be married to your business partner: “You know? More so in the creative element. In the business sense, we’re very like-minded in that we both are very organized. We annoy people because we show up dressed up all the time … more so on his part than mine. Because he’s got a three-piece suit and then he’s got to iron things every morning, and there’s a lot of moving parts to that. Whereas me, it’s usually just a dress. And I hang that up and in the morning I just put it on.”

