Brandi Rhodes On AEW’s Partnership With American Heart Association, Her Goals For AEW

Brandi Rhodes recently discussed AEW’s new partnership with the American Heart Association for American Heart Month and more. The AEW CBO spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the alliance, and you can see some highlights below:

On AEW’s partnership with the American Heart Association: “Wrestling is an untapped source for the American Heart Association. Heart health is so important, and our goal is to make people conscious of that throughout the year, beginning with American Heart Month. Showing people about heart health and what that can mean, the dangerous signs of heart disease, and creating a more heart-healthy environment, that’s all very important. There is so much potential for growth.”

On the AHA reaching out to AEW: “There was someone deep within the organization that is a fan of AEW, and we’re a fan of theirs. The American Heart Association has been doing such great work for many years. We were very excited to be approached, and even more excited to come together and create something new for the wrestling industry, starting with the T-shirts, where a part of the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association.”

On her goals for AEW: “I want to set an example to my daughter that you should always strive for your goals. I wanted to get right back into the workforce and keep my passions, the ones that keep my soul and my heart happy. As my daughter grows, I hope she sees her mother as hard-working and happy, and I hope that makes her want to pursue her own passions.”

On her personal goals: “I like to continue to evolve. I was just having this conversation with my husband, and I told him I don’t think I’m ever going to reach a point where I’m not striving for more. I am very driven, and I’ve always been. That was instilled in me by my parents, and that’s who I am.

“There is a lot more I’m seeking to accomplish. I have been in the wrestling business for about 10 years, and I’ve never held a championship. I don’t want it handed to me. I want to earn it, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”