Brandi Rhodes on Balancing Work & Parenthood, How Rhodes to the Top Came Together

– Scott Fishman with TV Insider recently spoke to AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, who discussed her new reality show Rhodes to the Top, becoming a mother, and more. Below are some highlights.

Brandi Rhodes on how the reality show came together: “We started to talk with TNT and WarnerMedia about this right before COVID hit. We were approached by Shed Media [a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television]. They had this idea, we talked about it and kept in touch. As soon as WarnerMedia started shooting again, we started putting together what the show would look like. It’s going to be different than I believe a lot of people think. It’s a good opportunity, but what it does more than anything is show the relationship TNT and AEW have. They like us. We really like them.”

On if she had any trepidation about doing reality TV again after WAGS: Atlanta: “I would not be a cast member on a show like that again. WAGS: Atlanta had great people. They had interesting stories. They had a terrible director and producers, so that is what happened. In this case, Cody and I are producers. We know what the content is that we are going to be filming. It’s somewhat collaborative because [AEW owner] Tony Khan is an executive producer. Then we have our Shed and TNT family. It’s a much different feeling when you have the ability to say, ‘These are the stories and moments coming up we would like to focus on.’ It’s a completely different situation this time.”

Brandi Rhodes on if she’d allow cameras for the baby’s delivery: “Hell no! I’m barely going to let Cody in the delivery room. I actually decided to bring in a doula because I’m allowed my doctor, Cody, and my doula. So, I’m bringing one just in case Cody can’t handle the heat. I’ve seen some really big men go down in the delivery room.”

On what it’s like filming the reality show compared to Dynamite in Jacksonville: “WarnerMedia has different protocols. It’s a crazy thing where we are having to satisfy so many protocols to be able to film in both places. I’ve never been more confident that I’m healthy in my life because of so many tests I’ve had to have. The crew and everyone are tested every couple of days. It’s a tightly run ship and is as safe filming as it is at AEW. I’m very happy with that.”

Brandi on balancing work, parenthood, and travel: “I plan not to miss a beat. There is obviously the reality that once you come home from the hospital you do have a recovery period. I will do my best to be patient and let that healing process happen. As soon I’m cleared by doctors and ready to go, I’m back to work fully. I’m going to be back on the road. I’m definitely not going to stay at home. My plans are not to travel with the baby. We do have a fantastic nanny on hand that we’re really excited about. She will be an integral part of the baby’s life. We also have a great supportive family in Atlanta as well. I like new challenges and new things happening. This baby is the biggest challenge that I’ve been faced with. So I’m like, bring it on. I can’t wait to meet her and see what works for her and doesn’t work for her. How I can adjust. I think we’re going to be an awesome team.”

On sharing major milestone moments with fans: “It’s something I like to do. I like to feel close to people, especially during this period of time where we’re not able to be physically close with our fans. I’m very hopeful that sometime soon we’ll be back in a situation where we are interacting more and having conversations with fans in person. For now, we have the means we have. I went into this not one of those people who knew they were going to have kids… Now having a child is such an important thing to me. It’s great to share things like the new show with everyone.”