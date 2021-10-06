Brandi Rhodes on Tony Khan’s Handling of the AEW Women’s Division, Praises Jade Cargill

– During a recent interview with Shawn Lealos for Monsters & Critics, Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes discussed AEW and their new reality show, Rhodes to the Top, and Brandi specifically shared her thoughts on the growth of the AEW women’s division, the emergence of new stars, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brandi Rhodes on the growth of AEW’s women’s devision: “I feel like a lot of people forget that I said in the beginning that it’s going to take time. I think that people just wanted everything ‘now, now, now,’ when you look at it, the road to get here was a little bit bumpy, but something has to catch. Something has to start working for people in order for people to get on board. As much as we wish we could do what we want to do all the time, at the end of the day, we want to do what people want to see. So to just throw darts at a board forever is a terrible idea, in my opinion. I don’t run the company. But I’m glad that Tony [Khan] didn’t do that. I’m glad that he did take his time and wait for stars to start to emerge and wait for the right women, like you said, Jade Cargill, I mean, the sky’s the limit with Jade, but you have to take your time with it. You can’t just throw Jade out there for a 30-minute match and see what happens. I can tell you what happens they didn’t good. So we keep building in the direction that we’re going now and I think we continue to cultivate fans.”

On the AEW all-women’s community Heels: “I love that everything is going so well with Heels. It had a rocky beginning because people didn’t understand it. That’s the trend, people jump on things they don’t understand, and then when they finally do, take a second look and understand it. It goes great. We just had our first in-person meetup with Heels It was so successful. I was so successful that Tony Khan held his schedule for 30 minutes so that we could have 30 extra minutes. That’s how well things are going in that direction. That’s how happy people are and I’m so happy that it’s turned into a community that fans can really thrive in so many women come up to me at this event tell me this was the first show that they came to live and they came because of Heels and they wanted to meet you know, this woman that they connected with in the community and they were crying and you know, as women we like to drink and cry at the same time. It was great. But yeah, so you know, as far as being a female wrestling fan or female wrestler in AEW, now’s a really great time.”