Brandi Rhodes Announces She Is Opening Her Own Yoga Studio
In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes announced that she is opening her own yoga and Pilates studio, with in-person and virtual options.
She wrote: “Finally revealed what I’ve been doing over the last year at last night’s red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023!”
Finally revealed what I've been doing over the last year at last night's red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 19, 2023
