wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Announces She Is Opening Her Own Yoga Studio

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Brandi Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes announced that she is opening her own yoga and Pilates studio, with in-person and virtual options.

She wrote: “Finally revealed what I’ve been doing over the last year at last night’s red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading