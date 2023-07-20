Brandi Rhodes Announces She Is Opening Her Own Yoga Studio

In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes announced that she is opening her own yoga and Pilates studio, with in-person and virtual options.

She wrote: “Finally revealed what I’ve been doing over the last year at last night’s red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023!”