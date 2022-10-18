Brandi Rhodes On Overcoming Barriers: ‘Diamonds Are Formed Out of Pressure’

Brandi Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to comment on overcoming barriers in the world and dealing with ignorance. The former AEW CBO posted to her Twitter account to share a message about the challenges people have to overcome, as youc an see below.

Rhodes wrote:

“Here’s what’s real. There are real barriers in this world. For women, for people of color, for people in the LBGTQIA+ communities and more. I land in two of these categories. As a recent mom, I find the challenges to be even greater as I grow in this life stage.

There’s a lot of ignorance out there. It doesn’t define us. Ignoring it won’t make it vanish. However, success speaks volumes. Diamonds are formed out of pressure. I’m a diamond, as are so many that can identify. It’s not easy, though it appears to be from the outside”