Brandi Rhodes Is Passionate About Returning To the Ring, Wants to Do It For Her Daughter

Brandi Rhodes does have a return to the ring on her mind, and she wants to do it for her and Cody’s baby daughter. Rhodes has been out of the ring since October of last year due to becoming pregnant, but she said in an interview with That Hashtag Show that she’s passionate about returning to the ring.

“For me, my goals may not be what people think they are,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “My goals, I think, can be my mine. But for me, it’s always important and it’s always been important to show my daughter that I’m not going to put my passions aside. I think it’s very important to show another female what a working woman looks like. I came into a household of a mom that worked. I’ve only always known my mom to work and I appreciated all of her hard work and what she did and I appreciate it that she kept her life. So for me, that’s wrestling. I’m very passionate about it. I’m very passionate about making it back into the ring.”

She continued, “Everything that I do, every drill that I do, every push-up that I do, every extra 30 seconds that I have to run, I think about my daughter because I’m doing this for her. I’m doing this to show her that it may seem very difficult, but it’s doable and you’re a product of your mother, you can do anything that you set your mind to. So it’s much more meaningful to me now before it was kind of a more selfish thing of this is what I want. ‘This is what I need. Me, me me.’ Now it’s, ‘This is what I want to do for her. This is what I want to show her.'”

Rhodes’ last match before she took a hiatus due to her pregnancy was a win alongside Red Velvet over Elayna Black & Leyla Hirsch on an episode of AEW Dark.