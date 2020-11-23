wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Posts New Bikini Photo With Message To Jade Cargill
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes showed off a photo of herself in a bikini while also sending a message to new rival Jade Cargill. On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Cargill attempted to break the arm of Rhodes.
She wrote: “You can crack my arm…but that’s about it.”
You can crack my arm…but that’s about it 😘 pic.twitter.com/FcA1vf08Qr
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 21, 2020
