Brandi Rhodes Posts New Bikini Photo With Message To Jade Cargill

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brandi Rhodes

In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes showed off a photo of herself in a bikini while also sending a message to new rival Jade Cargill. On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Cargill attempted to break the arm of Rhodes.

She wrote: “You can crack my arm…but that’s about it.

