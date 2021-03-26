wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Posts New Revealing Photo Of Baby Bump

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brandi Rhodes

In a post on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes shared a new somewhat revealing photo that shows off her baby bump. She and Cody announced the pregnancy back in December.

She wrote: “Embrace the bump!! thank you Leslie Andrew’s and Molly Todd!!

