wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Criticism For Cody’s Pride Month Shirt
It was reported yesterday that Cody Rhodes debuted a new t-shirt for Pride Month, with the proceeds going to the National Center for Transgender Equality. A now-deleted tweet from a fan criticized the move, which got a response from Brandi Rhodes.
The fan wrote: “Why can’t it be just an AEW pride shirt? Why does your name have to be attached to it? In fact, shouldn’t it be something like a Nyla Rose or a Sonny Kiss t-shirt as they are part of the community? Sh*t, I ought to go in marketing.”
Brandi replied: “Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year.”
Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year. https://t.co/CHjXLtQhzX
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Ran Much Longer Than Planned, Main Event Wasn’t Affected
- AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Renew Contracts For Awesome Kong & Shanna, Note On Backstage Reaction
- Early AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV Numbers Look to be Second Highest in Company History
- Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction