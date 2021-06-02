Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Criticism For Cody’s Pride Month Shirt

It was reported yesterday that Cody Rhodes debuted a new t-shirt for Pride Month, with the proceeds going to the National Center for Transgender Equality. A now-deleted tweet from a fan criticized the move, which got a response from Brandi Rhodes.

The fan wrote: “Why can’t it be just an AEW pride shirt? Why does your name have to be attached to it? In fact, shouldn’t it be something like a Nyla Rose or a Sonny Kiss t-shirt as they are part of the community? Sh*t, I ought to go in marketing.”

Brandi replied: “Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year.”