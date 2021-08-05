Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Malakai Black Attacking Cody On Dynamite, Clip Of Cody After Dynamite Went Off The Air

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black defeated Cody Rhodes in under five minutes, and then attacked him with a crutch when the match was over. Cody had been hinting at retirement at the time, and teased leaving his boots in the ring. After Dynamite ended, Cody eventually got back up, and removed his other boot (Black took the first one) and left it in the ring.

I got match End I wanted. Knew something was up with 8 minutes of tv left. What I saw by being there though was that @CodyRhodes socks matched tonight. A nod to @ThisBrodieLee who squashed him for the TNT title? pic.twitter.com/rozUkGVKQ9 — Hypocroseventhsea (@HypocriseventhC) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Brandi Rhodes had a blunt response to what Black did after the match.