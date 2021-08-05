wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Malakai Black Attacking Cody On Dynamite, Clip Of Cody After Dynamite Went Off The Air

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Malakai Black

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black defeated Cody Rhodes in under five minutes, and then attacked him with a crutch when the match was over. Cody had been hinting at retirement at the time, and teased leaving his boots in the ring. After Dynamite ended, Cody eventually got back up, and removed his other boot (Black took the first one) and left it in the ring.

Meanwhile, Brandi Rhodes had a blunt response to what Black did after the match.

