Brandi Rhodes Removed From GFW Roster

– Brandi Rhodes appears to be officially gone from Global Force Wrestling. The company’s official roster has been updated and she is no longer listed anywhere on the active roster. Rhodes is also not listed on the Alumni section either.

The news as no major surprise, as Brandy came in with her husband Cody who is also gone from the company. Cody said in an interview last month that he has no dates left with GFW. Brandi hasn’t been used by GFW since an April episode of Impact Wrestling, when she was part of a Knockouts #1 Contender Gauntlet Battle Royal.

Brandi has yet to officially confirm her status with the company. She is now competing for Women of Honor in ROH, having made her debut last Saturday at the TV tapings.